Raga Svara Launches Holistic Ageing Retreat

Raga Svara, a family-run boutique luxury retreat, unveils its first-of-its-kind 14-day Holistic Healthy Ageing Retreat. Designed to empower guests to embrace ageing with vitality, balance, and inner resilience, the retreat goes far beyond conventional “anti-ageing” approaches, offering an integrative, science-backed, and comprehensive wellness experience. Inspired by the founding family’s long-standing association with RK University and its esteemed Ayurveda College, the program seamlessly blends authentic Ayurvedic wisdom with personalised wellness practices, setting a new benchmark in conscious, healthy living.

The retreat offers a thoughtfully curated range of classical Ayurvedic therapies, beginning with an in-depth consultation with experienced Ayurvedic doctors who craft personalised therapy plans based on each guest’s Prakriti (body constitution). Treatments include Shashtika Shali Pinda Sweda, a nourishing therapy using medicated rice and milk to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by enhancing collagen synthesis and radiance; Shirodhara, a deeply calming therapy in which a steady stream of medicated oil is poured over the forehead to relax the nervous system and improve sleep quality; and Panchakarma, Ayurveda’s traditional detoxification process that helps eliminate toxins and supports the reduction of chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. Complementary therapies, such as Nasya and Shiro Pada Abhyanga, promote mental relaxation, enhance sensory clarity, and reduce brain fog by influencing higher cerebral functions and clearing obstructed channels.

Beyond therapies, the retreat integrates yoga asanasto build flexibility and improve posture, both crucial for slowing physical and cognitive ageing. Pranayama techniques such as Bhramari, Anulom Vilom, and Sheetali Pranayama calm the nervous system and help mitigate signs of ageing. Together, these elements create a deeply restorative experience ideal for anyone seeking holistic healing, from beginners to seasoned practitioners.

Speaking on the launch, Mohit Patel, Co-Founder and CEO, Raga Svara, said, ‘In a world where the pressures of modern life accelerate stress and imbalance, we at Raga Svara believe ageing should be embraced as a conscious journey of vigour and restoration. The primary purpose of this retreat is to help guests revitalise at the cellular level, build resilience, and achieve a state of complete harmony between body, mind, and spirit. By combining the profound science of Ayurveda with the transformative practices of Yoga, we provide each guest with a deeply personalised experience that nurtures physical health, mental clarity, and emotional balance, empowering them to live with renewed energy, clarity, and holistic well-being.”

With this launch, Raga Svara aims to deliver a deeply enlightening and rejuvenating experience, guiding guests to slow down, harmonize with nature, and embrace the art of healthy ageing. Building on this vision, the retreat paves the way for future expansions, with plans to introduce additional immersive wellness programs over the next 2–3 years, further redefining integrated living and optimal vitality.