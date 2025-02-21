Rajasthan minister's comment on Indira Gandhi sparks uproar in Assembly

Jaipur: A heated debate erupted in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday during Question Hour following a comment made about late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by a BJP minister.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, while responding to a question, remarked that in the last budget for 2023-24, as always, the scheme was named after "your grandmother, Indira Gandhi."

The statement triggered a strong reaction from the Opposition.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully condemned the remark, calling it inappropriate and stating that such language should not be used for a late Prime Minister.

The situation escalated as Congress MLAs stormed into the Well of the House, shouting slogans in protest.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel attempted to defuse tensions, clarifying that the term "Dadi" (grandmother) was used respectfully. However, the protest intensified, with legislators gathering around the Speaker’s table. As the uproar grew, the Speaker adjourned the House proceedings for 30 minutes at 11:36 am.

Even after the session resumed at 12:36 pm, the commotion persisted.

Congress MLAs continued their protests in the Well of the House, leading to another adjournment until 2 pm.

Addressing the media outside the Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel accused the Opposition of deliberately disrupting the session.

He stated that the BJP ministers were providing effective and factual responses, but Congress leaders resorted to interruptions.

Patel further alleged that some Congress leaders approached the Speaker and attempted to intimidate him, even trying to seize documents from him.

The Speaker was forced to adjourn proceedings to prevent any untoward incidents.

Following the adjournment, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra criticised the ruling BJP, accusing them of intentionally derailing Assembly proceedings.

He asserted that the Opposition would not tolerate insults in the House and alleged that ministers were failing to provide satisfactory answers.

He added that such behaviour was not conducive to the smooth functioning of the legislature.

As tensions continued to rise in the Rajasthan Assembly, the political standoff between the ruling party and the Opposition remained unresolved.