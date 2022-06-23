RAJFED to procure 46,830 MT of garlic from six garlic-producing districts of state

Rajasthan State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd. (RAJFED) will procure 46,830 Metric Tonnes (MT) of garlic from six garlic-producing districts of the state.

The Central Government had approved the proposal of the State Government under the Market Intervention Scheme recently. Support price of garlic have been fixed at Rs 2,957 per quintal.

Under this scheme, 13,500 Metric Tonnes of garlic will be purchased from Kota, while 8,830 tonnes from Jhalawar, 13,700 tonnes from Baran, 4,000 tonnes from Bundi, 1,800 tonnes from Jodhpur, and 5,000 Metric Tonnes from Pratapgarh district. For this, nine procurement centers have been set up in these districts.

As per the scheme, after online registration, farmers will have to take their produce to the procurement centres on the specified dates. RAJFED will make an online payment to the farmers against their produce. This amount will be transferred to their Bank account within five days after purchase.