Live
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ second single announcement creates buzz
- All set for Kajal’s ‘Satyabhama’ release on June 7
- Ashika Ranganath joins the cast of ‘Vishwambhara’
- Rajasthan CM approves financial aid to couple injured in Kashmir terror attack
- Lava announces its new Board members; Sunil Raina joins as Director
- USA aiming beyond Bangladesh, targets upsets at T20 WC, says pacer Ali Khan
- Saran violence may polarise voters in remaining 16 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
- Kerala Assembly session likely from June 10
- If contesting MLAs win, UP can face a ‘mini-assembly’ election
- Student’s death sparks protest in Telangana paramedical college
Just In
Rating support likely for India: S&P
Highlights
New Delhi: India can get ‘rating support’ over time if it utilises the highest-ever dividend of over Rs2 lakh crore received from the Reserve Bank of...
New Delhi: India can get ‘rating support’ over time if it utilises the highest-ever dividend of over Rs2 lakh crore received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce fiscal deficit, said an S&P Global Rating analyst on Thursday.
The RBI board has decided to pay a record Rs2.1 lakh crore dividend to the government for the fiscal ended March 2024, more than double of what was budgeted expectation of Rs1.02 lakh crore. “The additional dividends from the RBI are around 0.35 per cent of GDP. Whether it would support the narrowing of the fiscal deficit in fiscal 2024-25 would really depend on the final budget that would be passed after the June election results,”said S&P Global Ratings Analyst YeeFarnPhua.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS