Ravi Shankar Prasad invites global mobile manufacturing stalwarts to intensify manufacturing in India

India is poised to become a global electronic manufacturing hub. Briefing the media in New Delhi today, August 1, 2020. Union Electronics Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed that the government has received a warm response to the production linked incentive scheme it had rolled out to boost electronic manufacturing in the country. He also invited global mobile manufacturing stalwarts including Apple and Samsung to intensify manufacturing in India.

Mr Prasad in a tweet today said, "Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi, PLI scheme was introduced to welcome global companies and to make Indian companies as national champions in the electronic sector. I welcome the Indian companies Lava, Dixon, Micromax, Padget Electronics, Sojo and Optiemus Electronics."

Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi , PLI scheme was introduced to welcome global companies and to make Indian companies as national champions in the electronic sector.

I welcome the Indian companies Lava, Dixon, Micromax, Padget Electronics, Sojo and Optiemus Electronics. pic.twitter.com/qhNBUjRFhG — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 1, 2020

The Minister highlighted the key points, including ease of doing business in the country, strong and popularly elected democratic government, availability of skilled and semi-skilled human resource and a huge domestic market potential. He said with these strong attributes India can emerge as the world leader in electronics manufacturing. Mr. Prasad informed that 22 companies have applied under the incentive scheme for manufacturing in the country apart from 40 others who have applied for component manufacturing.



In another tweet, he said, , "The domestic value addition is expected to grow from the current 15-20% to 35-40% in case of mobile phones and 45-50% for electronic components. This shows that India will soon become a hub of electronics manufacturing in the world."

The domestic value addition is expected to grow from the current 15-20% to 35-40% in case of mobile phones and 45-50% for electronic components.

This shows that India will soon become a hub of electronics manufacturing in the world. pic.twitter.com/CASuEx7IqP — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 1, 2020

The Minister also stressed on development of a deep supply chain in the country. He informed that the domestic value addition due to these manufacturing has increased nearly to 40 per cent from 20 per cent. He said electronic manufacturing units in the country have increased from 6 crore to nearly 33 crores in a short period. Mr. Prasad said, the sector will generate 3 lakh direct and 9 lakh indirect jobs in the country.

