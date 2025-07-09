RBI Floating Rate Savings Bonds 2025: Safe Investment Option With 8.05% Interest

As many banks have been lowering fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, people are now looking for other alternate options to earn money safely. One good option is the Floating Rate Savings Bonds (2020) launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

These bonds give you higher interest than FDs and come with the full safety of the RBI. That means your money is secure.

How Do These Bonds Work?

The interest rate changes every 6 months.

It is linked to the National Savings Certificate (NSC) rate.

As of July–December 2025, the bond offers 8.05% interest, which is 0.35% more than NSC.

You will get interest twice a year – on January 1 and July 1.

Main Features

Time period: 7 years

Minimum amount: ₹1,000

No upper limit

Interest is taxable

You can’t take out money early, except for senior citizens:

Age 60–70: after 6 years

Age 70–80: after 5 years

Age 80+: after 4 years

Who Can Invest?

Only Indian citizens and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs)

NRIs cannot invest

Great for:

Senior citizens

Low-risk investors

People who don’t need the money for 7 years

Where to Buy?

At any bank branch authorised by RBI

On bank websites

On the RBI Retail Direct portal

KYC documents (ID, address proof) are required

Example:

If you invest ₹1 lakh at 8.05% interest, you will get around ₹4,000 every 6 months.

This interest is taxable, but if you're eligible, you can submit Form 15G or 15H to avoid TDS.