Live
- Neeti Mohan recalls audition days: Missing song beats doesn’t mean you are not a good singer
- Best Skincare Routine For Dry Skin
- Google Chat to show view counts for messages in spaces
- Central Tribal University will change the lives of Tribal people: YS Jagan
- Generic drug mandate execution lagging: Fitch
- Visa Power in Rs 1,964-cr bank fraud
- GRT Jewellers’ campaign for wedding collection
- RBI hikes offline digital payments limit to Rs 500
- Food price rise keeps repo rate unchanged
- GHX India to expand its GCC in Hyd
Just In
RBI hikes offline digital payments limit to Rs 500
Highlights
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday enhanced the upper limit of an offline payment transaction to Rs500 from the existing Rs200 to...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday enhanced the upper limit of an offline payment transaction to Rs500 from the existing Rs200 to promote the use of UPI-Lite wallet in areas where internet connectivity is weak or not available.
However, the total limit for offline transactions on a payment instrument remains Rs2,000 at any point in time. “The upper limit of an offline payment transaction is increased to Rs500,” the RBI said in a circular on ‘Enhancing transaction limits for Small Value Digital Payments in Offline Mode.’
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS