Live
- Vellampalli Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency, Bikshapati Yadav
- IT Ministry, NIXI launches BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- Joint level officers are inquiring, section 144 also implemented outside ED & Kejriwal house
- I-T Dept sets up 24x7 control room in Mumbai to curb misuse of money power in elections
- Compensation for building collapse victims can't be treated as MCC violation: Bengal govt to ECI
- Vellampally Srinivas visits Ayodhya Nagar area in Vijayawada Central Constituency
- YS Sharmila Asserts Willingness to Contest Any Seat as AP Congress Chief
- Shraddha shares pics of new oufit, says 'mummy ne kaan ke neeche bajaa diya'
- ED is planning to arrest Kejriwal: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- India elected as co-chair of Digital Innovation Board at International Telecommunication Union
Just In
RBI issues new rules for self-regulatory organisations of banks, NBFCs
The RBI on Thursday issued an omnibus framework for recognising self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for its regulated entities such as banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies.
Mumbai: The RBI on Thursday issued an omnibus framework for recognising self-regulatory organisations (SROs) for its regulated entities such as banks, NBFCs and housing finance companies.
The omnibus SRO framework prescribes the broad objectives, functions, eligibility criteria and governance standards, which will be common for all SROs, irrespective of the sector.
The framework also lays down the broad membership criteria and other terms and conditions to be followed by the SROs for grant of recognition by the Reserve Bank.
The framework states that an SRO is expected to adhere to a set of overarching objectives for betterment of the sector they represent, foster advancement and address critical industry concerns within the broader financial system.
In particular, an SRO is expected to achieve the following objectives:
* Promote a culture of compliance among its members by encouraging progressive practices and conventions. Special attention must be given on extending guidance and support, particularly to smaller entities within the sector.
* Act as the collective voice of its members in engagements with the Reserve Bank, government authorities or other regulatory and statutory bodies, in India.
* Collect and share relevant sectoral information to the Reserve Bank to aid in policy-making.
* Encourage a culture of research and development within the sector to encourage innovation while ensuring the highest standards of compliance and self-governance.
The RBI also said that existing SROs that have already been recognised shall continue to be governed by the terms and conditions under which they were recognised, unless this framework is specifically extended to such SROs.