RBI raises FY26 GDP growth prediction to 6.5%

Mumbai

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday revised upward its growth estimates for the current fiscal year to 6.8 per cent on an above-normal monsoon and the rationalisation of GST rates.

In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projected a 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate for 2025-26, along with an inflation forecast of 3.1 per cent. Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra said significant developments on the domestic front, amid a rapidly changing global economic landscape, have altered the narrative on growth-inflation dynamics in India. “Buoyed by good monsoon, the Indian economy continues to exhibit strength by registering a higher growth in Q1 2025-26. At the same time, there has been a considerable moderation in headline inflation,” he said.

On rationalisation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, he said it is likely to have a sobering impact on inflation, while stimulating consumption and growth. However, US tariffs, on the other hand, will moderate exports, the Governor added.

“Taking all these factors into account, real GDP growth for 2025-26 is now projected at 6.8 per cent, with Q2 at 7.0 per cent, Q3 at 6.4 per cent, and Q4 at 6.2 per cent,” he said, adding GDP growth for the first quarter of 2026-27 is estimated at 6.4 per cent.