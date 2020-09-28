Re 1 invested in Adani Enterprises yielded 800-times returns

New Delhi: A rupee invested in Adani Enterprises two-and-a-half decades back has given over 800-times return, billionaire Gautam Adani said as he saw his infrastructure conglomerate evolve into an integrated 'platform of platforms'.

Speaking at the JP Morgan India Summit - Future in Focus, the Adani Group Chairman said the eaports-to-airports-to-energy group's incubation model has created six publicly-traded companies with thousands of jobs and unprecedented shareholder value.

"A one-rupee investment in Adani Enterprises (at the time of) our first IPO in 1994 has returned over 800x," he said. A college dropout, Adani, 58, started with trading in commodities and went on to build a conglomerate that is the country's biggest sea-port operator and is poised to be India's largest private airport developer.

It has interests spanning energy, mining, gas, renewables, defence and agro-commodities.

"We basically build infrastructure that enables 'flow' - the flow of goods and materials, the flow of electrons, the flow of people, and the flow of data. This focus on helping build India's infrastructure forms the core of our philosophy," he said.