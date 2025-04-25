Redefining Higher Education: IIDE Launches UG Program in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship

Bengaluru ; India’s economy is evolving rapidly, with digital business at the forefront of growth. From D2C startups to global tech giants, companies now rely on data, automation, and digital-first strategies to stay ahead. However, while industries innovate, traditional Indian undergraduate programs remain largely unchanged, still focusing on theory instead of practical, modern skills.

This mismatch leaves many graduates struggling to keep up. Today’s employers don’t just need business graduates — they need professionals who can analyse consumer data, manage digital campaigns, and adapt to changing technology.

Yet, most UG programs fail to equip students with these essential skills, making the transition from classroom to career challenging. To bridge this gap, IIDE has launched India’s first digital-first Undergraduate Program in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (UG-DBE). Designed with industry collaboration, the program goes beyond textbooks — students work on real-world projects, learn digital-first business strategies, and gain practical experience.

“The world has already moved on to a digital-first economy, but education hasn’t kept pace.

We’re still teaching business the way we did 20 years ago, and that’s a disservice to students. If we want to prepare the next generation for success, we need to rethink education from the ground up,” says Karan Shah, Founder and CEO of IIDE.

Whether students want to scale a startup, digitise a family business, or secure roles at top companies, UG-DBE equips them with skills that are actually in demand. With placement coaching, mock interviews, and direct access to top recruiters in digital-first industries, graduates step into the job market prepared and confident.

Through Master Classes with professionals from Google, Netflix, and Coca-Cola, mentorship-driven learning, and an International Immersion Program in Dubai, students develop a global perspective on how digital businesses operate.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, the Launch Pad Challenge provides mentorship and startup incubation, helping students pitch and refine their business ideas under expert guidance.

“Education should be a launchpad, not a roadblock. We designed UG-DBE to empower students with the skills, exposure, and confidence to thrive in a digital-first world,” says Manali

Bhattacharya, Director of the UG Program at IIDE. Admissions are now open for the 2025 batch. Learn more at www.iide.co