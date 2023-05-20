Refreshing Solutions: Cool homes, serene ambience, sustainable living

Hyderabad: While a few individuals can enjoy the comfort of naturally cooled homes made from bamboo, clay, straw, and similar materials, others may utilise modern construction methods like insulated walls and panels. However, for many, reliance on air-conditioning masks the environmental consequences. Fortunately, there are increasingly available and environmentally friendly alternatives to effectively combat the sweltering heat.

To create a contemporary and serene ambiance, consider incorporating cool pastel colors with blue-green undertones. These shades have the power to transform your home into a tranquil sanctuary. Pastel colors offer numerous advantages, including their ability to promote a sophisticated atmosphere and provide a calming escape from the outside world. After a long day, it’s crucial to relax and rejuvenate in a peaceful environment.

In addition to painting the walls, introducing colorful shelves and cabinets can give your home a vibrant and refreshed appearance. For instance, a sea-green shelf against a neutral wall can effortlessly enhance your overall decor. As our homes have become multi-functional spaces for living and working, it’s important to infuse them with a sense of freshness and establish a harmonious connection with nature.

For the summer season, a tropical and softer aesthetic is favored, with the option to incorporate admirable shades of green inspired by the outdoors. These hues provide a soothing and comfortable visual experience. Expect a trend towards pastel and soft colors, complemented by natural textures for a more organic and relaxed feel.

Wall claddings provide protection against harsh weather conditions and act as a shield between the environment and your home’s walls, thereby aiding in temperature regulation. Manufactured using advanced hot coating technology, they incorporate Kraft paper with excellent resin-absorption properties, combined with high-quality PU + Acrylic. This process ensures exceptional durability, resistance to scratches and abrasions, and long-lasting defense against sunlight exposure. With a wide range of colors and finishes available, wall claddings offer the opportunity to enhance your home’s aesthetic appeal according to your preferences.

Opting for exterior wall cladding or temp shield tiles can be an effective solution to mitigate heat and maintain a cooler home environment. This is particularly advantageous during hot months when temperatures can become uncomfortably high. Temp shield tiles are specifically designed to repel excessive heat from roofs, terraces, balconies, and exterior facades, resulting in cooler and energy-efficient interiors, thereby reducing the reliance on air conditioning. Thanks to their high reflectance and emittance, these tiles effectively lower surface and room temperatures. Composed of a unique blend of materials, they offer excellent insulation properties, minimizing the amount of heat absorbed by the roof.