Releaf Wellness launches herbal pharmaceutical brand

Hyderabad: Releaf Wellness, a herbal pharmaceutical brand, has announced its entry into India’s wellness market. The brand brings a ground-breaking approach that bridges the 5,000-year gap between Ayurvedic wisdom and modern pharmaceutical science. Releaf Wellness achieves 20 to 30 times higher absorption than conventional herbal extracts. This enables the brand to deliver natural solutions with clinical-grade efficacy.

Dolendra Prasad, Founder, Releaf Wellness, said: “We’re not just another Ayurvedic brand. We’ve spent nine years of research effort, probing a different question: What if we could make herbs work with the speed and effectiveness of pharmaceutical drugs? Our small-molecule technology does exactly that: it transforms botanical wisdom into clinical performance. Our technology doesn’t replace Ayurveda; it fulfills its original promise: precise, personalised, powerful medicine from plants.”We believe nature holds extraordinary healing power; we are putting our efforts to unlock it properly.”

Tarun Singh Chauhan, CEO, said: “The wellness category is at an inflection point. Consumers no longer accept the false choice between ‘natural but slow’ herbal products and ‘effective but chemical’ medicines. Consumers increasingly seek solutions that combine natural safety with pharmaceutical effectiveness. Releaf Wellness eliminates that compromise, delivering herbal purity with pharmaceutical performance.”

Releaf Wellness has developed India’s first range of small-molecule herbal formulations that operate at the cellular level, enabling faster action and enhanced effectiveness comparable to modern allopathic medicine.