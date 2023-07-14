Reliance Digital launches discounts on electronics

Hyderabad: Largest electronics retailer in India, Reliance Digital on Thursday announced ‘Digital India Sale’, the biggest electronics sale, starting from July 14, 2023. These limited period offers are available till July 16 on purchases made from any Reliance Digital store or My Jio store.

Besides offers, customers can get discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on leading credit and debit cards. “Enjoy a range of incredible offers at the Digital India Sale. Along with easy financing and EMI options, customers can also avail the latest tech, fastest delivery and installation on a wide range of products,” Reliance Digital said in a statement.

The retailer further said that the newly launched Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G series, starts at Rs 39,999. An upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at Rs 1,06,999. Laptop deals such as the Dell Inspiron 3511 with an Intel 11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage is available at Rs 49,499. The HP Pavilion 15 with an Intel 12th Gen Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 53,499 (after the exchange programme, cashback, and promo).

Reliance Digital, in the statement, also mentioned that the 65 inch UHD TV starts at Rs 46,990 (post bank cashback). On purchase of select washing machines, customers stand a chance to receive a free mixer grinder worth Rs 3,850 or if a refrigerator is bought then the customer will get a free smartwatch worth Rs 7,990.