Reliance Digital rolls out offers on electronics

Hyderabad: Reliance Digital, a consumer electronics retail chain, on Friday announced its ‘Digital Discount Days.’ Under the electronics sale, the retailer is offering discount of up to Rs 25,000 on leading bank cards and paper finance. The offer, available on all electronics, is valid till April 20, 2025, across its Reliance Digital outlets, My Jio Stores and online on Reliance Digital platform.

“With easy financing, EMI option, fastest delivery and installation, the time is just right for India to upgrade. Be summer ready with 1.5 ton 3-Star ACs starting at Rs 26,990. Grab the best deals on widest range of Air Coolers,” a Reliance Digital press release mentioned.

The retailer further informing about other offers said that a side-by-side Refrigerator is available at Rs 61,990, with up to 60 per cent discount on TVs – a 55 inch 4K Google TV is priced at Rs 26,990, and Washer Dryers can be bought at a starting price of Rs 49,990 along with bagging freebies worth Rs 3,000.