Reliance Industries to begin gas production

New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) plans to start the delayed production from the second wave of discoveries in its eastern offshore KG-D6 block in November/December, the company said in an investor presentation.

Reliance is working on three projects in the Krishna-Godavari basin KG-D6 block, where production from older fields stopped in February this year. R-Series will the first of the three fields to go live. "All wells (have been) drilled, completed, tested and connected; sub-sea installation and testing works completed," the firm said in an investor presentation post announcing second quarter earnings.

Balance works on control and riser platform are currently underway and "pre-commissioning and commissioning expected in 3Q FY21", it said. An official of the firm which has contracted the gas from the field said Reliance had previously indicated November as the month for start of production. Gas from R-Series field was previously expected in June, but Covid-19 lockdown disrupted supply chain and the company could not complete the project in time.