Reliance, TCS, HDFC lift Sensex 874 points higher

The Indian equities markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, surged by around 1.5 per cent on Thursday led by strong buying support in heavyweights Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC and Infosys. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 874.18 points or 1.53 per cent to 57,911.68 points against its previous day's close at 57,037.50 points.

This is the second consecutive day of strong rally in the markets. The Sensex had gained 574.35 points or 1.02 per cent on Wednesday. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange jumped 256.05 points or 1.49 per cent to 17,392.60 points. The Nifty had gained 177.90 points or 1.05 per cent on Wednesday.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) surged 2.35 per cent to Rs 2782.15. The scrip had gained 3.03 per cent on Wednesday. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged 2.08 per cent to Rs 3629.95. Infosys soared 1.93 per cent to Rs 1618.50. HDFC surged 2.25 per cent to Rs 2230.75.

There was a strong buying support in auto stocks. Mahindra & Mahindra surged 3.50 per cent to Rs 911.35. Maruti Suzuki jumped 2.70 per cent to Rs 7875.85. Bajaj Finserv 2.45 per cent higher at Rs 15890; Asian Paints 2.38 per cent higher at Rs 3156.70; Kotak Bank 2.32 per cent higher at Rs 1762.20; Sun Pharma 1.93 per cent higher at Rs 940.90 and IndusInd Bank 1.88 per cent higher at Rs 990.55 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only three of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red. Tata Steel fell 0.88 per cent to Rs 1302.20. Bharti Airtel fell 0.63 per cent to Rs 734.75. Nestle India fell 0.60 per cent to Rs 18203.90 on disappointing financial results. Nestle India reported 1.25 per cent year-on-year decline in its net profit to Rs 594.7 crore for the January-March 2022 quarter.