Relying on tax cuts not ideal for industry: Gadkari

Relying on tax cuts not ideal for industry: Gadkari
New Delhi : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday asked the industry not to perennially demand a reduction in taxes as the government needs funds to implement welfare schemes for the poor.

Addressing an event here, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said the logistics cost in India will come down to 9 per cent within two years. "Do not ask for reducing Goods and Services Tax (GST) and taxes, it is a continuous process which is going on. If we reduce the tax, you will ask for more, because this is human psychology," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views, said. "...we want to reduce the taxation, but without taxation also, the government cannot run a welfare state," he added. The Minister added that it is the government's vision to take the tax from the rich people and give benefits to the poor. "So the government has also got its own limits," he said.

