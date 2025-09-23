Resistant Hypertension Emerging as a Key Issue Among Indian Patients, Say Medical Professionals in Hyderabad

Data from the National Family Health Survey shows hypertension prevalence ranging from 16% to over 25% in some states, with urban areas seeing a higher proportion of patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite treatment.

Resistant hypertension — defined as blood pressure that remains above the therapeutic goal despite concurrent use of at least three antihypertensive agents of different classes, including a diuretic, with all agents administered at maximum or maximally tolerated doses.

— is an under-recognized contributor to this challenge, affecting patients’ long-term health and wellbeing. As per the National Family Health Survey – 5, hypertension prevalence in Hyderabad is estimated to be 22.6%.

Resistant hypertension may progress gradually, with symptoms such as frequent headaches, dizziness, breathlessness, or occasional chest discomfort. Over time, persistently elevated blood pressure places sustained strain on the cardiovascular system and other vital organs. Clinical studies show that lowering systolic blood pressure by just 10 mmHg can reduce the risk of heart disease by 20% and stroke by 27%.

Speaking at the workshop, Dr. Swaroop G Bharadi, Co-Director Cathlab, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, AIG Hospitals Hyderabad, said, “While antihypertensive medicines are highly effective for many, control remains difficult for a significant number of patients. When patients understand their condition and the options available, they are better equipped to take control of their health and work with their doctors towards better outcomes. Renal Denervation (RDN) is a promising therapy that is minimally invasive, catheter-based procedure that addresses one of the underlying drivers of hypertension — overactive nerve signals between the brain and kidneys. By interrupting these signals, RDN helps lower and stabilize blood pressure over time. "

Dr. Anuj Kapadiya, Director of Cathlab, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, added from his own patient experiences:

“We recently managed a 41-year-old patient who presented with severe headaches, fatigue and persistently high blood pressure, averaging around 170/100 mmHg, despite being on multiple antihypertensive medications. Upon recommendation, he underwent renal denervation and within days, we observed a significant improvement. His blood pressure came down to 130/88 mmHg at discharge, his headaches subsided, and his overall energy levels improved. As per clinical studies, in cases like these patients see upto 50 mmHg drop in systolic BP at discharge, with sustained improvements at 1- and 6-months post-procedure. This demonstrates how renal denervation can provide meaningful relief and sustained blood pressure control in patients with resistant hypertension who remain uncontrolled despite optimal medical therapy.”

Recent clinical experiences involving renal denervation (RDN), have shown positive outcomes across a diverse patient group. Lowering systolic BP by just 10 mmHg is known to reduce risks by 27% for stroke, 28% for heart failure, and 17% for coronary heart disease. RDN also led to a meaningful drop in the number of antihypertensive medications—from an average of 5 to just over 3—helping reduce side effects and improve treatment adherence.

Uncontrolled and resistant hypertension not only raises the risk of heart attack, stroke, and kidney disease but also contributes to higher healthcare costs, increased hospitalizations, and loss of productivity. By improving blood pressure control, therapies like RDN have the potential to reduce the long-term burden on both patients and healthcare systems. For individuals, this can mean fewer medications, fewer hospital visits, and the ability to take control and live an active and fulfilling life.