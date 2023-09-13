  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Retail inflation falls 6.83% in Aug

Retail inflation falls 6.83% in Aug
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August compared to July, mainly due to easing food prices, according to official data. The...

New Delhi: Retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August compared to July, mainly due to easing food prices, according to official data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was at 7.44 per cent in July and at seven per cent in August 2022, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

Food inflation eased to 9.94 per cent in August from 11.51 per cent in July. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the CPI inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X