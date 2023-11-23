Revolutionizing Commercial Real Estate with Innovative Sustainability Initiatives

Hyderabad: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (BSE: 543217 | NSE: MINDSPACE), known for its premier Grade A office portfolio, leads the evolution of commercial real estate in India through innovative strategies while emphasizing sustainability and operational excellence. Recently, it launched the groundbreaking Infrastructure Monitoring & Operations Centre (IMOC) at Mindspace Madhapur, marking a pioneering step in the country's commercial real estate sector. This state-of-the-art system provides centralized control and real-time analytics for Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) utilities, augmenting the integrated Building Management Systems (iBMS). The result? Significant reductions in energy and water consumption alongside an improved occupant experience. These advancements align perfectly with Mindspace Business Park REIT's overarching commitment to creating sustainable ecosystems.

The digitalization of common facilities, facilitated by IMOC, empowers occupants to curtail their capital and operational expenditures over the long term. IMOC's success extends to key projects in Mumbai and Pune, covering business parks like Mindspace Airoli East, Mindspace Airoli West, and Gera Commerzone Kharadi. IMOC stands as a pivotal initiative, empowering engineering operations with an array of integrated technological tools designed to elevate efficiency. Offering centralized control, continuous monitoring, and advanced analytics, IMOC caters to expansive Grade A ecosystems, ensuring seamless service delivery around the clock.

Ramesh Nair, CEO of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, emphasized, "Adopting the IMOC framework transcends mere technological enhancement for us; it's about elevating our operational prowess while remaining steadfast in our sustainability objectives. With over 98.6% of our projects meeting global Green Building standards, this initiative propels us beyond the status quo, setting a new benchmark for operational energy efficiency in our industry."

The implementation of IMOC across these locations has streamlined operations, optimizing manpower, and enhancing precision and agility in managing MEP utilities. Moreover, it minimizes downtime and prolongs the infrastructure's life cycle.

In today's context, the urgency for sustainable practices in commercial real estate has never been greater. As concerns mount regarding climate change and resource scarcity, the imperative to minimize buildings' environmental impact becomes paramount. The integration of iBMS and IMOC optimizes energy management and consumption across Mindspace REIT projects.