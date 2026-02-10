  1. Home
RIR Power Electronics Limited appoints N Ramesh Kumar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

  • Created On:  10 Feb 2026 6:43 PM IST
RIR Power Electronics Limited appoints N Ramesh Kumar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer
RIR Power Electronics Limited (Bombay Stock Exchange: BSE) announced the appointment of N Ramesh Kumar as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effective from 11th February, 2026. Ramesh G. Trasi, who has served as CEO of the company for over 22 years, will transition to the role of Chief Technology Officer, where he will continue to drive RIR Power Electronics’ technology and innovation roadmap.


