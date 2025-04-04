Live
Rly manufactures 7,134 coaches
New Delhi: Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone in the financial year 2024-25 by manufacturing 7,134 coaches, marking a 9 per cent increase from the previous year’s production of 6,541 coaches, with special emphasis on non A/C coaches with production of 4,601 coaches, catering the needs of common man.
This rise reflects India’s growing emphasis on modernising Railway infrastructure to meet increasing passenger demand. The Indian Railways has three coach manufacturing units in the country – Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala, Punjaband Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Rae Bareli, UP.
