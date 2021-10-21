Roca Parryware bets on Telugu states

Hyderabad: After successful growth in sanitary-ware market, India's leading manufacturer of bathroom solutions Roca Parryware has entered into the business of pipes and fittings, and hygiene products for domestic and institutional purposes. It has tied-up with certified vendors to bring these products in the market. The Chennai-headquartered company has launched Safe Essentials six months back when the country was witnessing second wave of Covid-19. Apart from the dealers, it has extended these products at FMCG outlets also in Tamil Nadu.

It has recently unveiled the product line in Hyderabad and looking for a local manufacturer. KE Ranganathan, Managing Director of Roca Parryware, told Bizz Buzz: "The market size of hygiene products segment is Rs 17,000 crore in India, while it is Rs 1,050 crore in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. We are targeting to reach 25 per cent market share in the next couple of years by promoting the cleaning and freshening products to households and institutions."



The company has launched white-label products of pipes and fittings in Tamil Nadu market as a pilot one-and half years ago. Last month, it has launched the same in Telangana by collaborating with Superflow Pipes. It supplies CPVC, UPVC, PVC and SWR pipes and fittings for industrial and domestic applications. Ranganathan said, "The market size of the pipes and fittings industry is Rs 15,000 crore in India, while it is Rs 1,800 crore in two Telugu States. We are expecting to have 5 per cent market share in coming two years. Within a year, we are planning to set up our own facility to manufacture pipes and fittings."

To launch display studios in Hyderabad, Vijayawada

Roca Parryware is planning to open a world-class display studio in Hyderabad over next 3-4 months. The company has already finalised a 6,500-sq ft building in Madhapur. This is the eighth display studio of the company. "This will be the largest among all our display studios in India. It will have all our products including pipes & fittings," said Ranganathan. The company is also planning to set up another display studio in Vijayawada, AP.