Royaloak Furniture: A Flagbearer of Hyderabad’s Retail Employment Growth

Hyderabad, a city long known for its vibrant tech ecosystem and rich history, has also been witnessing a parallel boom in organized retail. Among the many contributors to this transformation is Royaloak Furniture, India’s number 1 furniture brand, which has steadily expanded its footprint in the city over the past few years. With over 20 stores now operating across Hyderabad, the company’s growth is quietly influencing more than just the city's shopping habits - it has become a noticeable contributor to local employment.





In an era where automation and online retail are reshaping the job market, the in-store retail sector remains a critical employment generator for local individuals. Royaloak’s expanding network in Hyderabad has opened up opportunities across various roles ranging from store managers and sales professionals, technicians to last-mile delivery teams. As of 2025, the brand operates numerous stores across various localities, including Attapur, Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, Neredmet, Vanasthalipuram, Karmanghat, Bodupal, Ahmedguda, ASR Nagar, RC Puram, Kompally, Suncity, Siddipet, Alwal, Nagaram, Suraram, Manikonda, Malakpet, Rampally, and Nacharam. Currently, Royaloak is supporting approximating 200 families by providing employment and aiming to create vast opportunities.





Each Royaloak store in Hyderabad offers a diverse range of furniture sourced from various countries, offering international furniture collection in its American, Italian, Malaysian and Wooden furniture stores. Customers can explore over 150 types of sofas, 100 types of beds, and 100 types of dining sets, along with other home and office furniture.





Prices are competitive, with sofas starting at ₹22,000, beds from ₹, 14,900 and dining tables from ₹15,900. Additionally, the stores provide discounts and free installment as well as delivery options to enhance affordability.





Royaloak's strategic store placements in high-growth residential and commercial areas have attracted a diverse customer base, ranging from young professionals and families to interior designers and real estate developers.





The brand's emphasis on offering international-quality furniture at accessible prices has resonated well with Hyderabad's urban consumers.





Overall, the brand has been fulfilling the lifestyle requirements of its expansive customer base, exceeding 10 million individuals across the country. Royaloak has a presence across PAN India, including all the metro cities and the distinctive tier 2 and tier 3 cities of India.





This has transformed Royaloak into a furniture brand, spanning from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Nagaland.