Royce Thomas is new president, CBO of CtrlS

Hyderabad: Royce Thomas, an industry veteran and a senior leader from the global data center, cloud technology and telecommunications industries has joined CtrlS as president and Chief Business Officer (CBO). He comes with over 30 years of rich experience in global account management, strategic planning, channel development, business development, redefining business models, designing and selling solutions across enterprises and hyperscalers.

Royce was Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Global Account Management at Equinix before joining here. Earlier, he held senior leadership roles at Level 3 Communications and Sprint.

As president and Chief Business Officer, Royce will work closely with the board and leadership team to craft the company's growth vision and strategy for expansion into global markets, enhance the market share, bottom-line and establish CtrlS as a preferred choice of Fortune 500 global multinationals.

"I am excited to join CtrlS, Asia's largest rated-4 hyperscale data centre and a preferred choice of Fortune 500 global multinationals. It is my belief that my experience and expertise, when combined with the infrastructure, good-will, innovations, and brand trust enjoyed by CtrlS will pave the way for consolidation of market share across strategic regions around the globe," Mr. Royce Thomas, said.

"My passion for serving customers will serve our base and attract new customers, enhance market share, in addition to becoming a preferred service provider among hyperscalers, enterprises, and all mission-critical applications. I am eagerly seeking to meet customers and teammates as we work together to create value for all the stakeholders including employees in my role as President and Chief Business Officer," Royce added.

The company is expanding its data centre facilities across India rapidly and will be playing a key role in providing edge services across the country and the world. Today, the company is trusted by 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals including leading brands such as Exxon Mobil, Disney, Daimler Chrysler, Samsung, Sumitomo Corporation, SAP, Deloitte, BMW, Philips, FedEx, Uber, Vodafone, Bloomberg among others. The company is now extending its data center footprint to 5 million square feet powered by 1.2 GW of power.

"Royce is a tall and respected leader in the industry, and I am delighted to welcome him to the CtrlS Family. As a President and Chief Business Officer (CBO), he will play a key role in expanding the company's global footprint in strategic regions worldwide, introduce new and innovative service offerings, foster strategic global alliances, and usher in exponential growth for the company.