- LU signs MoU with INTACH to enrich learning experience
- First youngest female artist to receive a commission
- Webb telescope detects water vapour in rocky planet
- TDP chief alleges utter neglect of irrigation in state
- Google introduces new Play Store for large screens
- Rains batter joint Karimnagar district
- Entire Bhupalpally district under sheet of water
- Staff Selection Commission notifies 1,324 jobs
- BJP AP state president comes down heavily on ruling party
- TSRTC cancels regular services between Hyderabad-Vijayawada
Precautionary Advisory Issued For Muharram Processions in Delhi: Traffic Diversions And Route Details
Rs 1k-cr semicon plant coming up in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: US-based Silicon Power Group has proposed to set up a 150 mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of...
Bhubaneswar: US-based Silicon Power Group has proposed to set up a 150 mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of Rs1,000 crore.The investment will be made by the group’s Indian Subsidiary, RiR Power Electronics, Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Thursday.
Harshad Mehta, promoter of the group and an electronics and semiconductor industry veteran with four decades of leadership experience, has submitted a letter of intent (LoI) to the delegation of Odisha government, which is on an official tour to the US, it said.
Started in 1994 by Mehta and headquartered in the US, Silicon Power is a major technology developer and solutions provider in the design, development, manufacturing and testing of high-power semiconductor devices and utility-applicable systems.