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Rupee rebounds 33 paise, but oil clouds outlook

Rupee rebounds 33 paise, but oil clouds outlook
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Rupee rebounds 33 paise, but oil clouds outlook

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Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 33 paise to close at 94.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by a positive trend in domestic markets and a soft US dollar, though elevated crude oil prices and weaker broader markets capped sharp gains.

Forex traders said both the currency and the bond market found additional support from softer crude oil prices and the central bank's intervention.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Indian RupeeForex MarketUS DollarRBI InterventionCurrency Exchange Rate
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