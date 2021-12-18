Sahiti Group awards branding to Urban Living

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based real estate developer Sahiti Group onboards Urban Living to handle their branding, project expansions and customer retention activities to streamline customer queries. This will help Sahiti on informed project expansion, fundraising as well as creating a framework for end-users to communicate well with the real estate player.



Urban Living, founded by Naveen Mypala is a real estate development management and design servicing company. It offers comprehensive services and consultations that span the wholesome development process- from auditing properties and devising development strategies to the delivery and sale/lease of a completed project.

Moreover, Urban Living uses cutting-edge decision-making CRM and sales tools to enhance efficiency for the developer and improve the journey for the customer. They also help their clients in the process of fundraising and revenue management focusing on their customer demand and pricing of the products leading to maximising revenue growth.

Dr BL Narayana, Founder of Sahiti Group said, "We strive to deliver a flawless journey for all of our clients. Our partnership with Urban Living is an endeavor to provide ease of access to our internal team and our homeowners. We want to be better prepared for our future projects and the kind of communication we create with our existing and new customers."

Naveen Mypala, founder of Urban Living said, "Real estate gurus are now employing artificial intelligence and digital services to keep their customers informed about everything to deliver satisfactory answers/experiences to their clients. In light of the challenges faced by the builder and its end customer, Sahiti Group made a strategic decision to onboard us."