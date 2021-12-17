Sai Life Sciences to hire 100+ scientists

Hyderabad: Sai Life Sciences, a city-based global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO-CDMO), on Thursday commenced recruitment for over 100 scientific positions across medicinal chemistry and biology to bolster the company's plans of achieving scale, scope and speed in its Discovery business.

All these positions will be based at the company's Integrated Research & Development campus in Hyderabad. Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences said, "These are exciting times for all of us at Sai Life Sciences! The investments we have made as part of Sai Nxt are finding resonance with biotech and pharmaceutical innovators globally, especially as our global delivery model is bringing value to our customers through an optimal blend of talent, speed, and cost efficiency."

The present recruitment drive is aimed at increasing capacity in India to meet the growing demand for the company's discovery services. In recent months, the company has doubled the headcount at both; its Boston and Manchester sites. The company has over 2200 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Backed by an investment commitment of $150million and envisaged as a 4-year programme from 2019 to 2023, it aims to drive transformation across three core areas: (1) People & culture (2) Processes & automation (3) Infrastructure & scientific capabilities.