Sakthi to make 150 trainer aircraft

New Delhi: In a boost for indigenous manufacturing of planes, Sakthi Aircraft Industry will be making 150 trainer aircraft in India.Sakthi Aircraft Industry is a joint venture between Tamil Nadu’s Sakthi Group and Austria’s Diamond Aircraft. The deal is for having 200 trainer DA40 NG planes and out of them, 150 aircraft will be assembled at Sakthi Aircraft Industry’s planned facility, which is likely to be set up in Haryana, Sakthi Aircraft MD & CEO Vaibhav D said on Tuesday. In this regard, the MoU was signed between Aero Club of India and Sakthi Aircraft Industry at a function in the national capital.