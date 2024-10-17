Salesforce organises marathon

Hyderabad: Salesforce, a cloud-based software company held the third edition of Salesforce Run Marathon 2024, in the city on Wednesday. The employees, Futureforce interns, customers, and partners took part in the run to support child education and greenification. The Hyderabad leg is a part of a series of nationwide events with the Salesforce Run scheduled to continue across two additional cities, Jaipur, and Mumbai, in the coming weeks.

This year, Salesforce aims to raise Rs 2 crore for child education and greenification, an official press release said.The company has collaborated with Antarang Foundation and Green Yatra, for the two causes. Speaking about the event, Sanket Atal, Managing Director - India Operations and Technology, Salesforce, said: “Our employees’ commitment to well-being and giving back to the society is remarkable. Every stride fuels positive change, and I am excited to see our collective efforts yield remarkable results.

