Samsung Innovation Campus Certifies 1,750 Youth in Future-Tech Skills in Uttar Pradesh

Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, on the occasion of National Youth Day, announced the certification of 1,750 students in Uttar Pradesh under its flagship Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) programme, marking a significant milestone in the company’s youth-skilling efforts in the state.

The certification ceremony was held at the City Group of Institutions in Lucknow, in the presence of Smt. Rajni Tiwari, Hon’ble Minister of Higher Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh, along with academic leaders and programme partners.

With this cohort, the total number of students trained under Samsung Innovation Campus in Uttar Pradesh has reached 3,900, making it one of the fastest-growing states under the programme. Samsung announced its intent to skill 5,000 youth in Uttar Pradesh, as part of its broader national target of upskilling 20,000 students, a six-fold increase over the previous year. The programme is currently operational across 10 states.

Under the Lucknow initiative, students received industry-aligned training in emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (950 students), Coding & Programming (550 students), Big Data (150 students), and Internet of Things (100 students).

“At Samsung, our firm belief is that the future of India will be defined by its youth. Samsung Innovation Campus is designed to bridge the gap between education and industry by providing hands-on training in future-tech courses such as AI, IoT, or Big Data and Coding. The certification of 1,750 students in Lucknow underscores our commitment to support the Government of India’s skilling vision and empower young learners across Uttar Pradesh with industry-relevant capabilities. Samsung Innovation Campus is our flagship programme designed to empower the next generation and make them job-ready for the fourth Industrial revolution”, said Shubham Mukherjee, Head, CSR & Corporate Communications at Samsung Southwest Asia.

“As higher education evolves, it is essential that learning outcomes remain aligned with emerging economic and technological needs. Samsung Innovation Campus adds significant value by exposing students to advanced digital disciplines and experiential learning. Such collaborations strengthen our institutions and help create a knowledge-driven, competitive workforce for Uttar Pradesh. I commend Samsung’s commitment to empowering our youth and supporting the state’s vision of building a future-ready, skilled workforce. Our young people are the foundation of Uttar Pradesh’s progress and the driving force behind India’s growth story”, said Smt. Rajni Tiwari, Hon’ble Minister of Higher Education, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Launched in India in 2022, Samsung Innovation Campus focuses on expanding access to future-tech education, particularly in underserved and semi-urban regions. The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI) through accredited training partners.

Nationally, the programme has recorded 44% women participation, underscoring Samsung’s focus on inclusive and equitable skilling. In addition to technical training, students receive soft-skills inputs and placement support to improve workplace readiness.

Together with initiatives such as Samsung Solve for Tomorrow and Samsung DOST, Samsung Innovation Campus reflects the company’s long-term commitment to strengthening and expanding India’s digital skilling goals.