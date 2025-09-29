Samsung’s ‘Super Big Celebrations’ Brings Mega Festive Offers on Big Screen TVs Powered by Vision AI

Get 3-year warranty on all TVs for added peace of mind

Get easy finance with EMIs starting at INR 990/month for up to 30 months, ‘1 EMI Off’ and zero down payment options

Offers are live on Samsung.com, leading online platforms, and available across select retail outlets until October 31, 2005

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced its biggest festive campaign - ‘Super Big Celebrations’, which brings unmatched deals and rewards on premium big screen TVs that are powered by Vision AI. Valid until October 31, 2025, the campaign provides consumers the opportunity to upgrade their entertainment experience this festive season. Samsung has come up with exclusive offers, cashback, and rewards across its AI TV line-up as part of the campaign. Consumers will also benefit from price drops due to the reduction in GST rates.

During Samsung’s ‘Super Big Celebrations’, consumers can avail easy finance with EMIs starting at just INR 990 per month for up to 30 months, along with zero down payment options and 1 ‘EMI Off’ offer – all of which make upgrading to a premium big screen TV more convenient. Samsung is also offering up to 20% cashback on select bank cards, helping consumers save even more during the festive season.

Adding to the excitement, buyers of select big screen Samsung TV models will receive a complimentary Samsung Soundbar worth up to INR 92990 or AI TV worth up to 140490, creating a complete cinematic experience at home. To ensure long-term peace of mind, Samsung is extending a 3-year warranty on select big screen TVs. With offers spanning across 55”, 65”, 75”, 85”, 98”, 100” and 115” Vision AI-powered TVs, this festive season is the perfect time to bring home Samsung’s most advanced big screen innovations.

“With ‘Super Big Celebrations’, we are bringing Samsung’s most advanced Vision AI-powered big screen innovations to Indian homes. We are creating personalized, immersive experiences that redefine how consumers watch, connect, and celebrate together. For us, it is not just about making screens bigger, but about making entertainment smarter, more connected, and truly in tune with the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers. This festive season, we celebrate the trust you have placed in Samsung’s vision of making cutting-edge technology accessible to all, empowering every home,” said Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India.

With Samsung Vision AI, users can now enjoy universal gesture control, AI-powered picture enhancement, generative art wallpapers, and real-time home insights, offering a smarter and more personalized viewing experience.

Samsung QLED TVs deliver 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology for vivid, accurate, and consistent picture quality. Backed by TÜV Rheinland’s ‘Real Quantum Dot Display’ certification and cadmium-free materials, Samsung QLED TVs stand as Safe and Real QLED TV.

Consumers can explore these offers across Samsung.com, leading e-commerce platforms, and retail stores across India until October 31, 2025. This Diwali, Samsung invites families to celebrate bigger and brighter with its Vision AI-powered TVs that have been designed to bring everyone closer, create unforgettable moments, and make every celebration truly larger than life.