Sanjay shines at Racing Fest

Hyderabad: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2025 delivered another action-packed day at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore on Sunday as Sai Sanjay from Speed Demons Delhi took an impressive victory in the IRL Driver B Race on the second day of the racing.

Right off the start, the front row starters, Akshay Bohra and Neel Jani, battled it out for the lead into turn one. Bohra came out on top while Neel Jani dropped below the top 3. Just as Bohra was looking good to separate himself from the rest of the pack, but suddenly lost pace and fell behind Sai Sanjay and the top 5.

Sai was loosely followed by the Goa Aces driver, Fabienne Wohlwend. One of the biggest highlights of the race was the battle for 3rd place. With Akash Gowda leading Tijil Rao and Neel Jani, there was only one lap to go.