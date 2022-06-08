SBI distributes special series coins

Hyderabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently launched a special series of coins dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) during the AKAM Iconic Week celebrations. The special series coins are of Re 1, Rs 2 and Rs 5 denomination having the (AKAM) design. These coins are not commemorative coins but for general circulation.

State Bank of India (SBI) Hyderabad Circle has organised distribution of the special series of coins to customers and general public through its branches at Hyderabad, Secunderabad, ECIL, Chandrayangutta, IDPL Kukatpally, Vanasthalipuram Complex, Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram, Medchal and ICRISAT Patancheruvu.



All our customers and the public can approach these branches for their requirement of a special series of coins, said A K Sarathy, DGM and CFO of SBI LHO Hyderabad.

