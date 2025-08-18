Scoot Enhances Connectivity with New Routes to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo (Haneda)

INDIA - Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), today announced the launch of new flight services to Chiang Rai in Thailand, and Okinawa and Tokyo (Haneda) in Japan. These flights will commence progressively between December 2025 and March 2026, offering more options for holidaymakers planning their year-end and new year travels.

Located in the northernmost part of Thailand, Chiang Rai is known for its mountainous grandeur and serene atmosphere. Deeply rooted in Lanna heritage, its ethnic population is diverse with different hill tribes. Its multiculturalism is further reflected in the province’s architecture, cuisine and art. Scoot will begin five times weekly flights to Chiang Rai on 1 January 2026 on the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft.





Okinawa, Japan’s subtropical paradise, is an archipelago of islands known for its pristine beaches, clear waters, and unique Ryukyu heritage. Home to cultural and natural UNESCO World Heritage sites, Okinawa offers an immersion into the rich history and natural beauty of the land. Scoot will also launch services to Tokyo (Haneda), providing travellers an alternative and convenient way to access the bustling capital of Japan. Three times weekly flights to Okinawa will begin on 15 December 2025 on the Airbus A320 family aircraft, while daily flights to Tokyo (Haneda) will begin on 1 March 2026 on the Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

One-way economy class fares start from INR 17,500 to Tokyo (Haneda) and Okinawa, and from INR 10,500 to Chiang Rai. With seamless connections via. Singapore, Indian travellers can now explore these destinations with Scoot.

The new flights will be available for booking from today via Scoot’s website, mobile application, and progressively through other channels.





With the launch of services to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo (Haneda), Scoot will operate 111 weekly flights to Thailand and 45 weekly flights to Japan. With the new additions to its network, the airline will operate to 76 destinations (including Singapore) across 18 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe.

Aside from the new destinations, Scoot will be increasing flight frequencies within its network to support anticipated demand for air travel during the upcoming holiday periods.

In Southeast Asia, flights to Bangkok increased from 35 to 39 times weekly from August 2025. Ipoh will see increased services from 17 to 21 times weekly from November 2025. Chiang Mai will also see progressive increase in frequencies to 14 times weekly by December 2025, up from seven times weekly.

In North Asia, services to Tokyo (Narita) (via Taipei) will progressively increase to 14 times weekly from October 2025, up from 12 times weekly. Services to Sapporo (Hokkaido) (via Taipei) will also increase from four to seven times weekly from December 2025. Correspondingly, services between Singapore and Taipei will gradually increase from 23 to 25 times from October 2025 and 25 to 28 times from December 2025. Additionally, flights to Jeju will increase from five to seven times weekly from January 2026.

In Europe, frequencies to Vienna will increase from three to four times weekly from March 2026.

Mr Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer of Scoot, shared, "We are thrilled to expand Scoot’s network in Asia with new routes to Chiang Rai, Okinawa and Tokyo (Haneda), offering our customers even more travel options. In addition, the upcoming increase in services to some cities will support stronger demand for air travel during the year-end and new year holiday periods. We will continue to look for opportunities to connect our customers to new travel experiences and memorable journeys with Scoot.”