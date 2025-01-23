  • Menu
Seagram's Royal Stag Boombox presents an unforgettable musical fest in Hyderabad, featuring Amit Trivedi, Raftaar, Nikhita Gandhi and DJ Yogii

Seagrams Royal Stag Boombox presents an unforgettable musical fest in Hyderabad, featuring Amit Trivedi, Raftaar, Nikhita Gandhi and DJ Yogii
Highlights

A spectacular celebration of music and youth culture, embodying the spirit of 'Living It Large' on January 25th at Boulder Hills, Hyderabad.

Royal Stag Boombox - The Original Sound of Generation Large - brings an electrifying musical experience to Hyderabad, Telangana, blending the soul of Bollywood melodies with the dynamic energy of hip-hop. This one-of-a-kind festival celebrates youth culture through music, gaming, art and other pop-culture experiences.So come witness the magic of Royal Stag BoomBox with headlining performances by Amit Trivedi along with Nikhita Gandhi, Raftaar and DJ Yogii!

Date – January 25th, 2025

Venue – Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Time – 3PM onwards

Tickets available on Paytm Insider

