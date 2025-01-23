Seagram's Royal Stag Boombox presents an unforgettable musical fest in Hyderabad, featuring Amit Trivedi, Raftaar, Nikhita Gandhi and DJ Yogii

A spectacular celebration of music and youth culture, embodying the spirit of 'Living It Large' on January 25th at Boulder Hills, Hyderabad.

Royal Stag Boombox - The Original Sound of Generation Large - brings an electrifying musical experience to Hyderabad, Telangana, blending the soul of Bollywood melodies with the dynamic energy of hip-hop. This one-of-a-kind festival celebrates youth culture through music, gaming, art and other pop-culture experiences.So come witness the magic of Royal Stag BoomBox with headlining performances by Amit Trivedi along with Nikhita Gandhi, Raftaar and DJ Yogii!

Date – January 25th, 2025

Venue – Boulder Hills, Hyderabad

Time – 3PM onwards