Sebi directs AIFs to upload NAV data on depository platforms

New Delhi: To enhance transparency and operational efficiency, Sebi on Friday directed Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to upload the latest net asset value (NAV) for each ISIN of AIF units in the depository system through their Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs). The NAV will have to be uploaded before May 1, 2026, or within 30 days from the valuation date of the investment portfolio, whichever is later, Sebi said in its circular. For this purpose, the valuation date will be considered as the date of the valuation report in cases where an independent valuer is appointed, and the date on which the valuation is recorded in the fund’s internal records where valuation is carried out by an internal valuer.