Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN

Chennai: Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider, would set up a green ammonia plant in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs36,238 crore. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the project, which would create 1,511 jobs, officials said.

Sembcorp Industries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State government during the Global Investors Meet in January 2024 for setting up the green ammonia facility in Tuticorin.