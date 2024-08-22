Live
- UPI booster: Now withdraw money instantly from stock market on INDmoney
- Hockey team gets grand welcome
- i&pr director samal visits Jharsuguda hockey stadium
- BJP targets 1 crore members in Odisha
- Arshad Warsi Disappointed by Kalki 2898AD, called Prabhas a “joker”
- Webinar on photojournalism offers students deep insights
- Pawan Kalyan launches Gram Sabhas in 13,326 Panchayats, calls for participation of all sections
- Rail, road services partially affected
- BJD seeks RDC probe into liquor deaths
- Farmers dump tomatoes on road after price falls to Rs 5 kg
Just In
Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN
Highlights
Chennai: Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider, would set up a green ammonia plant in Tamil Nadu...
Chennai: Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider, would set up a green ammonia plant in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs36,238 crore. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the project, which would create 1,511 jobs, officials said.
Sembcorp Industries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State government during the Global Investors Meet in January 2024 for setting up the green ammonia facility in Tuticorin.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS