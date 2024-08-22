  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN

Sembcorp to set up Rs 36,238-cr ammonia plant in TN
x
Highlights

Chennai: Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider, would set up a green ammonia plant in Tamil Nadu...

Chennai: Singapore-headquartered Sembcorp Industries, a leading energy and urban solutions provider, would set up a green ammonia plant in Tamil Nadu at an outlay of Rs36,238 crore. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the project, which would create 1,511 jobs, officials said.

Sembcorp Industries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the State government during the Global Investors Meet in January 2024 for setting up the green ammonia facility in Tuticorin.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X