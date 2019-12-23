Sengee Biochem teams up with EU brand

Hyderabad: Sengee Biochem Exim Pvt Ltd, an importer of olive oil, almond oil, frozen products, has partnered with Agromonte, a leading European brand, for fresh cherry tomato sauces.

Pune-headquartered Sengee is now rolling out a range of jams, honey and other Indian spreads from its stable under the Semonte brand name.

Semonte, as the name suggests (holy place), promises to offer a holistic approach to food from the ancient Indian food tradition.

The food products company is keen on leveraging its strong retail presence in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

After making it successful in Hyderabad, we'll replicate the same model pan India, by launching the products in the eastern and western markets, said a senior official at the company.

Initially, the company plans to focus on jaggery, gooseberry (Amla), turmeric, honey and vitamin E-based products.

"Carefully crafted, these handmade products contain high amount of natural vitamins, especially vitamin-C, vitamin-E and natural minerals.

Our dual motto of product and cost innovation will go well with the customers," said Sandeep Bhatia, V-P (sales).

"SEMONTE foods have been carefully designed, following two years of extensive research, to offer physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being for you.

Interestingly, the overall health and wellness foods is a Rs10,352 crore market.

With a growth rate of over 10 per cent, it is a promising segment for manufacturers to tap into," said Abdul Jilani and C Rajasekara, who head Hyderabad and Bengaluru zonal operations respectively.