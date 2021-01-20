Sensex, Nifty scale new highs; auto, IT stocks surge 

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices surged to new highs on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex closing near the 49,800 mark.

Sensex touched an all-time high of 49,874.42 and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a new high of 14,666.45 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and IT stocks.

Rise in the shares of index-heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) also supported the Sensex. Its shares closed at Rs 2,054.85, higher by Rs 38.55, or 1.91 per cent, from its previous close.

Sensex ended at its record closing level of 49,792.12, higher by 393.83 points, or 0.80 per cent, from its previous close of 49,398.29.

The Nifty50 too settled at new closing high of 14,644.70, higher by 123.55 points, or 0.85 per cent, from its previous close.