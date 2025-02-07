Live
- Warmth, hospitality by Prez Droupadi Murmu made my Rashtrapati Bhavan visit special: Sachin Tendulkar
- RBI defers rollout of LCR norms by a year in big relief to banks
- RG Kar financial scam: Accused will get ample time to study CBI charge sheet, says Calcutta HC
- NDA MPs from Bihar thank PM Modi for budget bonanza, gift him Madhubani paintings
- 59 cases of HMPV reported from 11 states in January: Prataprao Jadhav
- Alleging anomalies, LoP Rahul asks EC to share Maha voters' list for LS, Assembly polls
- India hits 100 GW solar power capacity milestone, local manufacturing surges
- Mahakumbh 2025: Over 400 Million Devotees Gather for Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam
- Zambia assures stable HIV drug supply despite US funding halt
- NITI Aayog Team Meets AP CM Chandrababu Ahead of Budget Presentation
Just In
Sensex, Nifty trade flat after RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps
The Indian stock market on Friday traded almost flat after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut in the repo rate.
Mumbai: The Indian stock market on Friday traded almost flat after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut in the repo rate.
The BSE Sensex was trading down by 112 points or 0.14 per cent at 77,945, while the Nifty was at 23,585 with 18.30 points or 0.08 per cent lower during the intra-day trade.
Both the indices showed little movement as gains in metal stocks were offset by declines in ITC Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, and some banking and financial stocks.
Nifty Metal rose more than 2 per cent after the RBI Governor stated that manufacturing activity in the country is at its peak.
This is the first rate cut by the central bank since May 2020. The decision was taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by the new RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, who kept the policy stance ‘neutral.’
"The MPC noted that inflation has declined. Supported by a favourable outlook on food and continuing transmission of past monetary policy actions, it is expected to further moderate in 2025-26, gradually aligning with the target," Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor said.
The RBI has also forecast India's GDP growth rate at 6.7 per cent for the financial year 2025-26.
It expects the economy to grow at 6.7 per cent in the first quarter, 7 per cent in the second quarter, and 6.5 per cent in the third and fourth quarters.
The central bank noted that the risks to growth are evenly balanced.
According to a report by Nomura, a 5 per cent depreciation in the rupee could push up Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation by 0.26 percentage points, core inflation by 0.10 percentage points, and GDP growth by 0.20 percentage points.
“However, due to weak global demand and slow domestic consumption, the impact of currency fluctuations on inflation and exports may be limited this time,” the report added.