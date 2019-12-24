Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > Business

Sensex skids 181 points; Nifty slips below 12,250

Sensex skids 181 points; Nifty slips below 12,250
Highlights

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 181.40 points, or 0.44 per cent, lower at 41,461.26.

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex settled over 181 points lower on Tuesday, hit by fag-end selling in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

After trading on a volatile note through the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 181.40 points, or 0.44 per cent, lower at 41,461.26.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed 48.20 points, or 0.39 per cent, down at 12,214.55.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, dropping 1.80 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, Tech Mahindra, L&T, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

On the other hand, top gainers included IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp and NTPC.

With investor participation turning thin on account of year-end holidays in domestic and global markets, traders and investors have turned cautious awaiting fresh cues, analysts said.

Traders are also eyeing December derivatives expiry on Thursday, they said.

Bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while those in Hong Kong and Seoul settled in the red.

Europe was trading higher in their respective early sessions.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated marginally against the US dollar to 71.20 (intra-day).

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.08 per cent to USD 66.44 per barrel.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Here are Modi government24 Dec 2019 11:10 AM GMT

Here are Modi government's top schemes that were launched this decade

Election Commission reviews on arrangements for upcoming municipal elections, to hold a meeting with political parties
Election Commission reviews on arrangements for upcoming...
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit families of CAA violence victims
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit families of CAA violence victims
Amaravati farmer
Amaravati farmer' writes to PM Modi to intervene in the AP...
Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor for second time
Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor...


Top