Seoul, Washington to launch working groups on trade consultations this week
South Korea and the United States plan to complete forming working groups this week for technical negotiations on various trade issues
Seoul: South Korea and the United States plan to complete forming working groups this week for technical negotiations on various trade issues, including tariff measures and investment cooperation, a senior South Korean official said on Monday.
Seoul, Washington to launch working groups on trade consultations this week
