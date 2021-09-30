September 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Defying firm global cues, domestic equity markets saw sharp losses for the third consecutive session on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The volatility remained high on account of monthly F&O expiry. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 286.91 points or 0.48 per cent to 59,126.36. The Nifty 50 lost 92.15 points or 0.53 per cent to end at 17,618.15. Only nine stocks gained on Nifty 50 today, while 40 stocks declined and one remained unchanged. Here is the list of the top nine gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the Nine gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Finance
|7674
|2.11
|7545
|7700
|7490.9
|Bajaj Finserv
|17801
|2.11
|17500
|17859.95
|17412.2
|Tata Motors
|333.7
|1.04
|331.25
|337.9
|329.1
|NTPC
|141.8
|0.82
|141.75
|143.2
|139.1
|Sun Pharma
|817.8
|0.8
|814.8
|832.95
|806.6
|Titan
|2162.95
|0.72
|2149.9
|2185
|2136.3
|Hindustan Unilever
|2694
|0.32
|2685.3
|2705.3
|2681.95
|SBI Life
|1209.6
|0.3
|1209.15
|1219
|1196.75
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4886
|0.1
|4889.9
|4985
|4865.45
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Power Grid
|189.55
|-2.82
|194.95
|198
|188.65
|Asian Paints
|3248
|-2.26
|3329.9
|3347.7
|3220
|Shree Cement
|28752
|-2.15
|29382.4
|29399.95
|28750
|Axis Bank
|766.9
|-1.95
|779.9
|787.35
|764.85
|Eicher Motors
|2788.85
|-1.91
|2843
|2846.85
|2771.55
|Hero MotoCorp
|2833.5
|-1.82
|2857.3
|2878.85
|2827.2
|IOC
|125.2
|-1.77
|127.45
|128.5
|124.35
|JSW Steel
|668
|-1.74
|683.2
|683.2
|666.35
|HDFC Life
|722
|-1.74
|740
|740
|720.7
|Bajaj Auto
|3836
|-1.62
|3892.25
|3896.4
|3812