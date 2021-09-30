September 30: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Defying firm global cues, domestic equity markets saw sharp losses for the third consecutive session on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The volatility remained high on account of monthly F&O expiry. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 286.91 points or 0.48 per cent to 59,126.36. The Nifty 50 lost 92.15 points or 0.53 per cent to end at 17,618.15. Only nine stocks gained on Nifty 50 today, while 40 stocks declined and one remained unchanged. Here is the list of the top nine gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the Nine gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finance 7674 2.11 7545 7700 7490.9 Bajaj Finserv 17801 2.11 17500 17859.95 17412.2 Tata Motors 333.7 1.04 331.25 337.9 329.1 NTPC 141.8 0.82 141.75 143.2 139.1 Sun Pharma 817.8 0.8 814.8 832.95 806.6 Titan 2162.95 0.72 2149.9 2185 2136.3 Hindustan Unilever 2694 0.32 2685.3 2705.3 2681.95 SBI Life 1209.6 0.3 1209.15 1219 1196.75 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4886 0.1 4889.9 4985 4865.45

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Power Grid 189.55 -2.82 194.95 198 188.65 Asian Paints 3248 -2.26 3329.9 3347.7 3220 Shree Cement 28752 -2.15 29382.4 29399.95 28750 Axis Bank 766.9 -1.95 779.9 787.35 764.85 Eicher Motors 2788.85 -1.91 2843 2846.85 2771.55 Hero MotoCorp 2833.5 -1.82 2857.3 2878.85 2827.2 IOC 125.2 -1.77 127.45 128.5 124.35 JSW Steel 668 -1.74 683.2 683.2 666.35 HDFC Life 722 -1.74 740 740 720.7 Bajaj Auto 3836 -1.62 3892.25 3896.4 3812



