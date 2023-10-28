Live
- SMART Bazaar announces festive offers
- Amitabh endorses APL Apollo Pipes
- Tatas to make iPhone in India
- Shareholders’ nod for Ambani scions
- Dr Reddy’s Q2 net up 33% at Rs 1,482 cr
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 28 October 2023
- AIUDF to hand over formal support letter to INDIA bloc
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on October 28, 2023
- Bengal ration distribution case: Minister Mallick remanded to ED custody till Nov 6
- Ongole: Haribabu receives Best PG Chemistry Teacher Award
Just In
New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's three children won approval of shareholders for being part of the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, setting in motion a succession plan at India's most valuable company. While twins Akash and Isha, 32, got more than 98 per cent of the votes for a board seat, Anant, 28, whose appointment had been opposed by proxy advisory firms because of his young age, managed to get 92.7 per cent votes, according to a stock exchange filing of the company.
Company chairman Mukesh Ambani, 66, had at the company's annual shareholders meeting in August announced that his three children Akash, Isha and Anant would be inducted into Reliance's board of directors (BoD). He had also stated that he would continue to be the chairman and CEO of the company for five more years, with a focus on grooming and empowering its 'next-gen' leaders. Thereafter, Reliance sent out a postal ballot to shareholders seeking a nod for their appointment as board of directors of the company.