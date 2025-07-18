She Opts for Flights, He Boards the Bus/ Train: Goibibo Unpacks Gender Differences in How Students Travel

Goibibo, one of India’s leading travel brands, has revealed fascinating differences in how female and male students travel, pay, and plan, based on bookings made by 50,000 verified student travellers through its dedicated Student GoPass program since January 2025. The booking patterns indicate that the student demographic is price-conscious and digital-first, but within the same, there is a nuanced divide between the two genders, especially when it comes to mode of transport and payment preferences.

Female students are more likely to opt for flights over ground transport. While 36% of them book domestic flights, only 23% of their male counterparts do the same. In contrast, half of male students (50%) prefer ground transport, buses and trains, compared to just 34% of women, indicating a preference toward air travel among female travellers, likely driven by safety and time considerations.

The divide extends into device and payment behaviours. More than one in three female students use an iPhone, compared to one in four males. When it comes to payments, UPI is the preferred method for 71% of female students, versus 64% of men. Interestingly, female students are 50% less likely to use “Pay Later” options, as compared to male counterparts.

Despite these behavioral differences, one theme is universal: affordability. 74% of all student travellers book accommodation priced below ₹3,000 per night, signaling that the budget-conscious mindset is dominant, though the pathways differ. Students also tend to plan ahead; nearly 63% of their bookings are made more than a week in advance. This contrasts with the broader Indian traveller base, where majority bookings take place within a week of the travel date.

“The female student traveller is digitally savvy, deliberate in her choices, and values both convenience and safety,” said Raj Rishi Singh, CMO, Goibibo. “While her preferences may differ from her male counterpart what unites them is a sharp eye on value. That’s precisely what we’ve aimed to address with our GoPass program—making Goibibo the preferred platform for student travellers seeking smart, affordable options.”