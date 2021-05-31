Shilpa Medicare Q4FY21 Result: Consolidated Profit declines 77% to Rs 7.82 crore

Shilpa Medicare on Monday, May 31, 2021, reported a 77.37 per cent YoY decline in the consolidated profit at Rs 7.82 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21). The company had posted a profit of Rs 34.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY20).

Shilpa Medicare's consolidated revenue from operations dropped 5.45 per cent to Rs 208 crore as compared to Rs 220 crore posted last year in the same quarter.

The EBITDA declined 42.54 per cent to Rs 26.2 crore as compared to Rs 45.6 crore reported last year. The margin contracted to 12.6 per cent in Q4FY21 as compared to 20.7 per cent posted in Q4FY20.

Besides, the Board of the Company has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.10 per equity share for the Financial Year 2020-21 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

It has also approved the appointment of Mr. Alpesh Dalal as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr Dalal is a Chartered Accountant with strong commercial astuteness having over 22 years of experience in the diverse field of business partnering, controllership, corporate finance, M&A, Strategy and investor relations.