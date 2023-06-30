Shree Cement completes Rs 550-cr cement plant in Purulia

Live
Mumbai: Shree Cement on Friday said it has completed the Rs 550-crore greenfield cement plant in the Purulia district, Bengal.
The company said this is its first production facility in Bengal and has begun trial production from Friday. With this plant, the total cement production capacity of the group has increased to around 50 mt per annum across 15 plants. T
he 3-million-tonne per annum plant set up at an investment of around Rs 550 crore was entirely funded through internal accruals. This new plant will serve the growing cement demand in fast-growing Bengal and Jharkhand markets, helping faster supplies to its customers, Neeraj Akhoury, the managing director, said. He also said the company is determined to reach over 80 mt capacity at an accelerated pace over the next few years.